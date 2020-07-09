Minister of Justice receives update on Function Books. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, the Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson received a presentation via Zoom from the consultancy firm Balance, which was contracted by former Minister of Justice Van Hugh Cornelius De Weever, to prepare the function books for the employees of the Ministry of Justice of Sint Maarten.

Minister Richardson requested a presentation from the consultancy firm to gain an overview of the work performed thus far. Mr. Martin van den Blink of Balance provided a status report and advised the Minister of the next steps in order to complete the function books.

The process to have

