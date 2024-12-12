Minister of Justice: Safety and Security a top priority. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an official press release from Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling regarding a rise in break-ins taking place in the Simpson Bay lagoon. The Minister assured that this issue has her full and undivided attention. The Ministry, through the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) and the Coast Guard, is actively addressing the situation to ensure the safety and security of our maritime community.

