Minister of Justice visits the prisons in Almelo and Zwolle in the Netherlands. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:--- The Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, visited the penitentiary institutions (hereafter PI) in Almelo and the Penitentiary Psychiatric Center (hereafter PPC) section in PI Zwolle on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021. With Dutch (financial) support, Sint Maarten intends to replace the Point Blanche prison and House of detention with a prison that is built in accordance with the latest standards and will apply policy reforms to address inmate rehabilitation. The prison envisioned will be comparable in size to PI Almelo, where there is room for 190 detainees. Forensic care, which is provided in the PPC Zwolle, will also ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38610-minister-of-justice-visits-the-prisons-in-almelo-and-zwolle-in-the-netherlands.html