Minister of Labor announces job fair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley is elated to announce the FINSO Job Fair. The job fair is a collaborative effort between the National Employment Service Center (NESC), FINSO, and SMMC. The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, November 27th from 10 am - 1 pm

FINSO the general contractor of the St. Maarten General Hospital project is currently seeking skilled and semi-skilled persons for the realization of the St. Maarten General Hospital project. “ I am happy to have been able to facilitate this job fair, SMGH is something near to my heart ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39081-minister-of-labor-announces-job-fair.html