Minister of Public Health Ottley presents NCD MAP to Stakeholders. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) has finalized a new 10-year strategic plan for chronic diseases.



It is called the Multisectoral Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD MAP) 2021-2030. The NCD MAP was presented to the Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Finance by the Minister of VSA Hon. Omar Ottley.



NCDs are chronic conditions that are caused by a combination of lifestyle, biological and environmental factors. They are the biggest cause of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40629-minister-of-public-health-ottley-presents-ncd-map-to-stakeholders.html