Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor makes a decision in favor of students going abroad to study, civil servants and the Public. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister Ottley along with VMT and the Ministry of VSA has set up extra community vaccination pop-ups and is urging all students who are going abroad in the pursuit of higher studies to come out on July 9th and 10th 2021, to receive their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. This decision should give students some relief as this is the last week that persons can receive their first shot of the Pfizer Vaccine. In addition, the vaccination pop-up is for everyone and all are being encouraged to come out.

The vaccination for COVID-19 is a pre-condition ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38030-minister-of-public-health-social-development-and-labor-makes-a-decision-in-favor-of-students-going-abroad-to-study-civil-servants-and-the-public.html