Minister of TEATT addressed Agriculture in Barbados. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger Marten, on her return to St. Maarten from her visit to Barbados, gave an update on the issues discussed while there.

Heyliger Marten said that on December 4, she paid a courtesy visit to the Senator and Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment of Barbados, Mr. Chad Blackman, and his delegation. She said she was accompanied virtually by her advisor, Mr. Xavier Blackman. During the discussions, several topics were explored of mutual interest:

1. Agriculture

Barbados will assist St. Maarten with establishing an agriculture department. This partnership will include opportunities for young Barbadian agricultural entrepreneurs to contribute to developing St. Maarten’s agriculture sector under a mutually beneficial agreement.

2. Investment Promotion Agency

Heyliger Marten said she shared her intention to establish an Investment Promotion Agency for St. Maarten, modeled on successful examples in the region. Barbados’s Invest Barbados will provide assistance with this process, sharing their expertise and best practices.

3. Food Security, Trade, and Logistics

Both nations emphasized the importance of food security and agreed to collaborate on trade, transshipment, and logistics. The CARICOM Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union provides a solid framework for pursuing these initiatives, particularly as St. Maarten moves toward associate membership in CARICOM.

4. Aviation

Minister Blackman noted that several African airlines are scheduled to begin commercial flights to and from Barbados in the first and second quarters of 2025 (6-hour flight – Nigeria – in Q1). This opens opportunities for connecting St. Maarten with these new routes, enhancing regional and global air connectivity and trade.

Given ongoing regional and global developments, both country's representatives agreed that establishing a working relationship on these topics is timely. An MoU will be developed to formalize this partnership. A joint working group, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, will be formed to exchange documentation and draft concrete proposals. These proposals will be finalized during a follow-up visit to Barbados in Q1 2025.

This collaboration underscores the importance of regional partnerships in addressing everyday challenges and pursuing shared opportunities.

