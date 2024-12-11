Minister of VROMI engages in candid discussion with waste collection companies to address ongoing challenges. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister Patrice Gumbs of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), along with representatives of the Ministry, held a constructive meeting with all five waste collection companies contracted to manage garbage collection. The meeting focused on addressing pressing concerns about waste management and finding solutions to ensure better service delivery.

The Minister emphasized the critical importance of waste collection in maintaining public health, safeguarding the country’s reputation, and enhancing national branding efforts. “When waste is not collected on time, it has far-reaching consequences for our community and our image as a country. This is an issue we must address head-on and tackle together,” the Minister stated.

During the discussion, the Minister assured the haulers that the government is committed to strengthening its support to help them meet their contractual obligations. However, he also underlined the importance of accountability, stating that penalties will be enforced in cases of contractual breaches.

The waste collection companies shared their concerns, including the scarcity of waste bins in some areas and challenges with improper disposal of household items. These issues have compounded the difficulties in maintaining regular and efficient waste collection services.

Gumbs held a meeting with the haulers in July to address the already concerning situation with garbage collection. Yesterday’s meeting was a review of performance since that time, addressing what has now become a grave situation. The Ministry will be convening one-on-one meetings next week with each hauler to evaluate the current relationship.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the community’s patience as we address these concerns. The Ministry looks forward to implementing adjustments that will improve the waste management system and ensure the country remains clean, healthy, and attractive for residents and visitors alike.

