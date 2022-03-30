Minister of VROMI plans to hold Job Fair to fill critical vacancies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of VROMI has organized a job fair which is slated for April 19, from 1 pm to 5 pm, at the Government Administration building Room 1.

Doran made the announcement on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press conference.

The event is geared toward highlighting the various Departments in the Ministry of VROMI and their functions.

Doran said that there will be a breakdown of the various job vacancies within the Ministry that are currently available.

