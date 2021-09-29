Minister of VROMI retracts letter sent to Ombudsman. | SMN NEWS

~ PM did not see the letter before it was dispatched, meetings planned with Ombudsman and COM.~



PHILIPSBURG: --- Prime Minister of St Maarten Silveria Jacobs announced at the Council of Minister's press briefing on Wednesday that the Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran has officially retracted the letter he sent to the Ombudsman of St. Maarten last week.

Jacobs said that the “letter” that made headlines last week was discussed in the Council of Ministers while the Minister of VROMI had time to reflect on the decision he took, and she is happy that the Minister apologized publicly ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38672-minister-of-vromi-retracts-letter-sent-to-ombudsman.html