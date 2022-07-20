Minister of VROMI seeks legal advice on how to deal with MP implicated in Alegria case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Minister of VROMI Ardwell Irion in response to questions regarding the letter that was released on Tuesday implicating a member of parliament in the Alegria court case that ends up in court.

SMN News asked the acting Minister of VROMI who is a member of the Council of Ministers said that he is aware that the Minister only last week received the letter that was part of a file for a court case and he is looking into all options on how to move forward.

Irion said that the Minister is also seeking legal advice when he was ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40907-minister-of-vromi-seeks-legal-advice-on-how-to-deal-with-mp-implicated-in-alegria-case.html