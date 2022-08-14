Minister of VROMI takes next step to realize new SZV building & wellness unit in CAY HILL. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VROMI Mr. Egbert Doran has taken the next step to realize the new SZV building & Wellness Unit in Cay Hill. With the recent signing of documentation that will finalize the long lease agreement with SZV, the construction of the SZV office building, parking solution, and a community wellness unit is one step closer.

The construction of the new office building for SZV is set to save the organization on average 2 million guilders per year on rent, create a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, improve access for visiting clients and become a welcoming ...



