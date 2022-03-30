Minister of VROMI tightlipped on GEBE ransomware attack. | SMN NEWS

~ Roy Richardson consulted for decrypting of hacked server and to retrieve data.~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran has maintained his stance on not divulging any information regarding the status of the government-owned company NV GEBE that was hacked with the Black Byte ransomware.

Doran said on Wednesday at the Council of Minister's press briefing those consumers of GEBE should pay their bills online since the company's main office is not open to the public. While the Minister has called on consumers to pay their bills, he did not say how these consumers would get their ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40020-minister-of-vromi-tightlipped-on-gebe-ransomware-attack.html