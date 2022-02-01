Minister of VROMI to update Parliament on a policy regarding the issuance of long lease land. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be present.
The agenda points are:
- Incoming documents
- Update by the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure on a policy regarding the issuance of long-lease land and all other resolutions mentioned in the motion Peterson and motion Marlin of October 20, 2021
