Minister of VROMI to update Parliament on a policy regarding the issuance of long lease land. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents

Update by the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure on a policy regarding the issuance of long-lease land and all other resolutions mentioned in the motion Peterson and motion Marlin of October 20, 2021

Due to measures taken to mitigate the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39593-minister-of-vromi-to-update-parliament-on-a-policy-regarding-the-issuance-of-long-lease-land.html