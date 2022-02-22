Minister of VROMI to update Parliament on policy regarding the issuance of long lease land. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Status of the Over the Bank case, with regards to Resolution #2 and Resolution #4 of the Peterson motion and in consideration of the court case with verdict dated 28 January 2022, regarding the same Over the Bank land.

3. Status ...



...



