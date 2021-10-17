Minister of VSA attends World Food Day Event. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VSA, Omar Ottley was delighted to attend the kickoff of World Food Day at Emilio Wilson Park.

The event is sponsored by the Edwardo Richardson Memorial Agriculture Foundation and is today October 17th from 9 AM - 8 PM. Come out and show your support.

Minister Ottley is extremely proud of the organizers and hopes that the country can gravitate more into agriculture.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38806-minister-of-vsa-attends-world-food-day-event.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38806-minister-of-vsa-attends-world-food-day-event.html