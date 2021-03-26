Minister of VSA conducts work visit to Fire and Ambulance department | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, March 26, 2021, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek, and his staff had a working visit at the Fire and Ambulance Department in Cay Hill.

In collaboration with RAV Brabant MWN and the Ambulance Service SXM, instructors Rudy Verschuren, Harm Verbeeten, Lianne van Driel and Ruud Verhalle trained in scenario education.The unique aspect of the training was the collaboration with all parties, police, fire brigade, Dutch Marines and Dispatch. Today was the last exercise of the week in which all parties showed their skills to ultimately provide good patient care. ...



