Minister Of VSA Omar Ottley Presents Let’s Get Fit; March Madness Edition. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- World Health Day is April 7, and to commemorate the occasion, Ministry VSA has decided to host health and fitness workshops throughout the month of March, in conjunction with the Fitness & More organization.

The four sessions will be held on Saturday mornings (March 12th, 19th, 26th, and April 2nd). Each class will last roughly two hours, from 9 am - 11 am.

There will be no limit to the number of participants, and anyone of any age can join because the activities will be very simple; focusing on fundamental movements.

