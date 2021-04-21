Minister of VSA pays courtesy visit to SZV. | SMN NEWS

ottleycarty21042021PHILIPSBURG— On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley accompanied by his Legal Advisor Lyndon Lewis and Public Health Department Head Fenna Arnell paid a courtesy visit to SZV’s Director, Mr. Glen A. Carty. The Minister got a high-level update regarding the current situation between SZV and the Ministry of VSA. Discussions were held on the way forward in the best interest of the country.


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37365-minister-of-vsa-pays-courtesy-visit-to-szv.html

View comments

Hide comments