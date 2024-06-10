Minister of VSA Visits Sint Maarten Medical Center for Hospital Tour and Project Discussion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Minister of VSA, along with cabinet staff, met with the director of the Sint Maarten Medical Center for a comprehensive tour of the hospital. The visit provided an invaluable opportunity to discuss the challenges surrounding the new hospital project and gain a deeper understanding of the steps needed to move forward.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45371-minister-of-vsa-visits-sint-maarten-medical-center-for-hospital-tour-and-project-discussion.html