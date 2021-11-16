Minister Ottley activates the scholarship; Desalination Resource Development Program (DRDP). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, November 15th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, and the Director of Seven Seas, Mr. Franklyn Richards signed the Agreement for the Desalination Resource Development Program (DRDP) to officially launch a fund to provide scholarships and internships for Sint Maarteners. This program was created for persons who demonstrate the knowledge and traits in the field of water production, distribution, and other relevant technical fields, which is an added value for the continuity of energy and water production.



This program will allow Sint Maarten to strengthen its local resources in order to one ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39061-minister-ottley-activates-the-scholarship-desalination-resource-development-program-drdp.html