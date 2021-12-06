Minister Ottley and Ballast Nedam International project signs SOS agreement; first job fair scheduled for December 18th 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, December 3rd, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, and Ballast Nedam International’s representative Mr. Jeroen Hanneveld signed the scope of service agreement (SOS) for the Princess Juliana International Airport reconstruction project. This SOS stems from Minister Ottley’s incidental work instruction.



On September 30th, 2021 Minister Ottley signed off on a work instruction that strengthens the relationship between large-scale project owners/contractors and the Department of labour affairs. The SOS ensures that investors and/or contractors utilize the local resources to its capacity before sourcing foreign assistance. The SOS also aims to strengthen our skilled ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39229-minister-ottley-and-ballast-nedam-international-project-signs-sos-agreement-first-job-fair-scheduled-for-december-18th-2021.html