MINISTER OTTLEY announces the relaxation of the mask mandate and advises the removal of the 3 am business closure as of March 15th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley announced that as of March 15th, 2022, he will relax the mask mandate on Sint Maarten.



Sint Maarten has recorded a 1% infectious rate over the last week, which is significantly lower than the WHO’s recommended threshold of a 5% infectious rate. The Minister stated that this puts Sint Maarten in the low-risk category. Therefore, he has made the decision to relax the mask mandate from Code Red to Code green.

The Minister also stated that given the Country's current status, he would advise the ministry of TEATT ...



