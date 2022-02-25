Minister Ottley: business hours extended to 3 AM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On February 25th, the Minister of VSA Omar Ottley and the Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence signed and published the ministerial regulation allowing business hours to be extended until 3 AM.



Minister Ottley advises the public to take personal responsibility for their health and that of their loved ones, by adhering to the COVID-19 preventative health measures.



If you receive a positive result from a self-test, isolate immediately. This will avoid the domino effect on our country’s COVID-19 statistics.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=41840:prime-minister-jacobs-profiles-trust-fund-financial-allocations&Itemid=450



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39771-minister-ottley-business-hours-extended-to-3-am.html