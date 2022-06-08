Minister Ottley commenced his “ Anti-Gang and positivity advice” school tour at St. Dominic High. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, June 10th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley commenced his “Anti-gang and positivity advice” school tour. Minister Ottley had the honor to speak to the students of the St. Dominic high school. He was joined by members of the Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs and Ex detainee turned entrepreneur, singer, and social activist, Mr. Kerry Wilson. Minister Ottley began with some brief remarks for the students, encouraging them to be themselves and follow their dreams despite how crazy it may sound to others. “If others do not see your vision that’s ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40592-minister-ottley-commenced-his-anti-gang-and-positivity-advice-school-tour-at-st-dominic-high.html