Minister Ottley commits to the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Great Shape! Inc’s 1,000 Smiles Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday May 11th, The St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Great Shape! Inc, met with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley to present their newest initiative: 1,000 Smiles SXM. This pilot project aims to provide free dental service to at least 1,000 persons who have limited resources to provide for themselves.

Great Shape! Inc has grown to become a recognized volunteer based nonprofit organization, that matches skills and talents with communities in need. The organization's growth led to the 2003 launch of its 1000 Smiles Project, the world's largest, international, humanitarian, dental project. ...



