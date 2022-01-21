Minister Ottley confirms reduction in self- isolation period for asymptomatic persons, in a decision that could help address current staffing issues. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- After consultation with CPS and considering CDC’s new guidelines, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley stated that after garnering the necessary information, he has decided to reduce the COVID-19 isolation time to 7 days. Minister Ottley emphasized that it is critical that persons continue to wear well-fitting masks and take additional precautions after leaving isolation or quarantine.

Please note that the new COVID-19 isolation rules do not apply to health care personnel, persons who are immunocompromised, or those with severe to critical illness. It will apply to the general population in the community, including



