Minister Ottley; Diabetic Foot Care Clinic soon opens in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, the Honorable Omar Ottley announced on Monday, November 14, that the ministry of VSA is working on a plan to establish a healthcare institute to deliver complete foot care to patients with diabetes.

The follow-up meeting between Minister Ottley, Podiatrist Lian Stoeldraaijers, and General Practitioners Dr. Grace Spencer and Dr. Zamora Perez confirmed that the new institution will allow all diabetic persons to receive an annual foot exam, and those identified as high-risk will receive more in-depth preventative care to avoid further complications.

