Minister Ottley displays the effects of The Delta variant vs The Omicron variant. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- While there are many persons who understand Minister Ottley’s gradual approach toward the Omicron variant, there are still those that question this approach and call for scale back or lockdown. The Minister stresses safety first and encourages everyone to do their best to avoid contamination during the festive season.

The Omicron variant is on St. Maarten and is spreading at a rapid pace. It is spreading so fast, that the active cases are increasing drastically, averaging an increase of 90 per day.

Although we are seeing the rapid spread of the Omicron variant right now, we should also look ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39391-minister-ottley-displays-the-effects-of-the-delta-variant-vs-the-omicron-variant.html