Minister Ottley invited to serve as member of the Committee on Credentials at PAHO/WHO Directing Council. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 73rd Session of the Regional Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Americas, has invited the Honorable Omar Ottley, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour to serve as a member of the Committee on Credentials of the 59th Session, from September 20th- 24th, 2021.

The PAHO Directing Council meets annually to discuss constitutional, program policy, administrative and financial matters, elect the Member States to serve on Boards and Committees, and present awards.

As a member of the Committee on Credentials, Minister Ottley will work with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38592-minister-ottley-invited-to-serve-as-member-of-the-committee-on-credentials-at-paho-who-directing-council.html