Minister Ottley invites you to the Community Fun Day in St. Peters on Saturday April 16th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley hereby invites the general public to the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) fun day on Saturday, April 16th, at the St. Peters community center. Families who attend can enjoy, basketball, dominos, a netball competition, bingo, an easter egg hunt, and face painting.

The event will take place from 10 am - 4 pm. There will be music and entertainment, along with a CDFHA information booth.

