Minister Ottley joins in welcoming the return of COPA airlines to Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley had the honor of welcoming the return of COPA airlines to Sint Maarten.



The airline provides a vital service to Sint Maarten by offering direct flights to Central America, which broadens our reach to that market. Today we have two flights resuming weekly from Panama on Wednesdays and Fridays, which from a Ministry of Health standpoint will also make our medical referral process more seamless and ease the burden of travel on our patients.



Minister Ottley expressed gratitude to his colleague Minister Lawrence,



...



