Minister Ottley meets SER on proposal of minimum wage increase. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley met with the representatives of the Social Economic Council (SER) to discuss the increase of the minimum wage on St. Maarten.

The Minister previously sent a request to the advisory council, requesting their feedback on the steps he wishes to take for the implementation of a one-time increase, on the minimum wage.

At the time of the request, the Minister could not offer a figure to the SER, as the Ministry was still awaiting the consumer price index (CPI) of the third quarter ...



...



