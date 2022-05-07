Minister Ottley meets with the exit strategy team to discuss the steps towards normalcy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley met with the “exit strategy team” where Collective Prevention Services (CPS) presented the trajectory and steps to be taken towards normalcy. The team consists of CPS, General practitioners, Laboratory services, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and the Cabinet of the Minister.

In the meeting, the following timeline was established to move

towards normalcy;

March 25th, 2022

Will mark the end of case management and source & contact

tracing by CPS.

April 1st, 2022

Unvaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the country with a

24-hour Antigen test.

April 29th, ...



...



