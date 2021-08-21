Minister Ottley: “ No permission given for 2:00 AM closure” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of VSA, the Honorable Omar Ottley denies rumors of him giving a popular nightclub the permission to stay open until 2:00 AM.

It is disheartening that certain political figures are quick to spread misleading rumors with zero facts.

The Minister signed a Ministerial Regulation containing COVID guidelines and protocols, with 11:00 PM business closures being one of them.

“I am not annoyed with the person in the voice note that has been circulating, but I am very disappointed with the public figures that know how to access the facts and choose not to”.

The Minister went on to ...



