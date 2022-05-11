Minister Ottley signs MOU with Royal Caribbean Group on behalf of Government to secure up to 1000 jobs on board their vessels. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On May 11th, 2022, the Council of Ministers attended the Royal Caribbean Group and Government partnership signing ceremony at the Dr. A.C Wathey Cruise & Port facility. At this ceremony, the MOU was signed by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Omar Ottley and Ms. Wendy McDonald who is the regional Vice president of government relations of RCG. The ceremony was hosted by the NESC and the Minister delivered the following speech:

“Today is a historic moment for Sint Maarten.

As Minister of labor, I can truly say this marks a milestone in our labor ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40324-minister-ottley-signs-mou-with-royal-caribbean-group-on-behalf-of-government-to-secure-up-to-1000-jobs-on-board-their-vessels.html