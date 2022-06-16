Minister Ottley signs to change the driving license road tests to allow automotive vehicle. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Legislation requiring mandatory driving license road tests to be carried out using only manual transmission vehicles will soon become a thing of the past. Acting TEATT Minister Omar Ottley recently signed the LBHAM to amend the existing (landsbesluit inrichting rijexams). The existing legislation mandates that the road test for prospective drivers be carried out in manual transmission vehicles only.

However, once the relevant departments and the Council of Advice vet the proposed amendment to the LBHAM, persons taking their driving exams can decide if they want to take their road test using an automatic or manual transmission vehicle.

...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40646-minister-ottley-signs-to-change-the-driving-license-road-tests-to-allow-automotive-vehicle.html