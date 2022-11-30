Minister Ottley; St. Peters Basketball court shines bright again. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, November 30th, the Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, Honorable Omar Ottley accompanied by the Community Development Family and Humanitarian Affairs Department (CDFHA) gathered at the St. Peters Basketball court to celebrate the lighting of the court.

“It has been a long five years since the basketball court had lights and we are happy for this moment.” Said members of the St. Peters community. Minister Ottley stated that this was a proud moment as he witnessed the outpour of support and also seeing the youngsters immediately starting to play basketball.

The community leaders were ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41927-minister-ottley-st-peters-basketball-court-shines-bright-again.html