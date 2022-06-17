Minister Ottley, SZV and SVB Curaçao Share Insights On Improving insurance access. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of VSA, Mr. Omar Ottley recently visited the offices of the Social Insurance Bank (SVB) in Curaçao as part of a regional stakeholder tour. Minister Ottley was accompanied by the Director of Social & Health Insurances (SZV) Mr. Glen A. Carty and his delegation, addressing topics such as voluntary insurance for sole-proprietors, legislative changes, and medical care packages.

“The meeting with SVB was very fruitful as we were able to discuss and compare details surrounding the basic medical care packages and the upcoming general insurance of Sint Maarten. Naturally, common interest was shared for the sustainability of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40661-minister-ottley-szv-and-svb-curacao-share-insights-on-improving-insurance-access.html