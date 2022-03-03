Minister Ottley takes next step to improve quality of prescribed medication care and reduce costs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley has signed off on the legislation that will improve the quality and minimize stock issues of prescribed medication, in addition to reducing the purchasing costs. The legislation will be executed by Social & Health Insurances SZV. The implementation will take place in collaboration with the Pharmacists Association Sint Maarten (PAS) and the Department of Public Health.



