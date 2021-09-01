Minister Ottley: The Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) is now live. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, (VSA) Omar Ottley hereby informs the public of the launch of the Digital COVID Certificate (DCC). The Digital COVID Certificate is an EU initiative that will help citizens move freely and safely within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EU Digital COVID Certificate contains a QR code with an encrypted signature to protect against falsification.

When the certificate is checked, the QR code is scanned and the signature verified. The personal data of the certificate holder does not pass through the gateway, as this is not necessary to verify ...



