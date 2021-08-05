Minister Ottley: Vaccinate, test or Lock down. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As the number of cases rises due to the Delta variant many persons are asking what is next. Well, it’s simple: get vaccinated, do routine safety testing, or go into lockdown.

“It’s as simple as that” stated Minister Ottley. COVID-19 has been around for the past year and a half. We know how it is contracted and how it spreads. Yet, we seem to ignore the safety protocols and think that the numbers will decrease on their own. The Minister stated, while being vaccinated is a free mandate, it should be viewed as a way out of the pandemic.

