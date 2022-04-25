Minister Ottley visited SMMC for an update on the progress of the SMGH project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley visited SMMC on April 14th, 2022, to have discussions with Management and FINSO representatives, about matters related to the timelines and progress of the construction of the new Sint Maarten General Hospital. The contractor informed Minister Ottley that the last pouring of the main building is scheduled for the end of July 2022.

Minister Ottley emphasized to SMMC and FINSO that he holds them fully accountable for the timelines provided and that he is looking forward to the successful completion of the project.



To read more: ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40195-minister-ottley-visited-smmc-for-an-update-on-the-progress-of-the-smgh-project.html