Minister Ottley visits LUPS and NIPA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley was honored to be the invited guest at the Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LUPS) and the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA).

Minister Ottley’s visit to LUPS was a part of their healthcare day celebration, whereby the students learned about the different roles in the healthcare world.

At NIPA, The Minister spoke about the difference between Parliament and the Council of Ministers. His role as Minister of VSA and his plans for the future of the country.

