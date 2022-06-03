Minister Ottley visits the Princess Juliana International Airport terminal reconstruction project site. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, June 1st, Minister Ottley planned a surprise visit to the airport reconstruction project. The Minister was accompanied by CEO Brian Mingo of the Princess Juliana International Airport, the project’s manager, management and staff of Ballastnedam, and his support staff.

Although the scheduled visit was a surprise, the Minister was left in awe of the progress at the Princess Juliana departure hall. Minister Ottley was given a detailed tour and explanation of the building and the changes in its design. The new design will be able to withstand winds up to 185MPH as opposed to the original 135MPH ...



