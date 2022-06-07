Minister Ottley witnessed the 530 cubic meters pour of concrete at the SMGH project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, June 3rd, the Minister of VSA, Honorable Omar Ottley, joined Dr. Felix Holiday, Director of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and Ms. Erika Van der Horst at St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) Operations Contract Manager to witness the 530 cubic meters pour of concrete for sections 4 and 5 of the foundation. The pour represented a significant step in the progress of the SMGH project.

Over the past six years, there have been concerns about the lack of progress on the project. Minister Ottley recently took to the media and informed the public that while he completely ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40573-minister-ottley-witnessed-the-530-cubic-meters-pour-of-concrete-at-the-smgh-project.html