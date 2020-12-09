Minister Panneflek congratulates Ambulance Department in acquiring of Patient Isolation Units. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On November 9th and 10th, 2020 ambulance professionals received training from ProPac in the use of their newly acquired Patient Isolation Units. The CAPSULS (Containment and protection System Utilizing Life Support) is a portable and Patient Isolation Unit (PIU).

The patient isolation unit provides filtered and directional airflow for patient life support and is equipped with features that enable medical intervention to the patient via end-user supplied medical equipment.

It comprises a flexible envelope that may be either positively or negatively pressurized. Under positive pressure operation, it isolates and protects a patient during transport, thereby mitigating the risk of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36351-minister-panneflek-congratulates-ambulance-department-in-acquiring-of-patient-isolation-units.html