MINISTER Panneflek Your Mental Health matters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— World Mental Health Day is internationally recognized on October 10th of each year. Many people underestimate the severity of mental health issues until they have been directly impacted by a tragedy. According to the World Health Organization, close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder.1

Through research, it is becoming more evident that mental illness is caused by a combination of biological, psychological, and environmental factors in a person’s day-to-day life. It affects how we think, how we feel, and how we act through all stages of our lives.

World Mental Health Day is an ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35891-minister-panneflek-your-mental-health-matters.html