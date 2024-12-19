Minister Plenipotentiary at opening exhibition 70 years Statute. | SMN NEWS

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE)L:— Tuesday, 17 December, the exhibition 'The Kingdom of the Netherlands: Connected in Diversity" was opened on the premises of the Second Chamber in The Hague by the Chairman of the Chamber, Mr. Martin Bosman. St. Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell and Minister Plenipotentiary of Curacao Carlton Emanuel were among the invitees.

The initiative celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Statute for the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which still regulates the relationship between the constituent parts of the Kingdom, now consisting of the Netherlands and autonomous countries Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten.

The exhibition illustrates the path toward the creation of this important agreement that led to a new constitutional order in the Kingdom based on principles of equality, mutual support, and autonomy. The actual document as signed by then Queen Juliana on December 15, 1954 is on loan from the National Archives and forms the highlight of the exhibition.

