Minister Plenipotentiary Violenus & Senior Staff building bridges in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---- The Minister Plenipotentiary, Rene Violenus, and senior staff members of his cabinet conducted a working visit to Sint Maarten this past week. The delegation included the cabinet director, Carol Voges, and legal advisor, Farida Telgt. The main purpose of the mission was to ensure all stakeholders are aware of the cabinet, its mandate, structure, and the many opportunities for collaboration and facilitation. Additionally, the team came to maintain and establish relations, improve lines of communication, offer assistance, and share findings and perspectives from working for St. Maarten in the Netherlands.

Amongst other institutions, they visited departments within the Ministry ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38919-minister-plenipotentiary-violenus-senior-staff-building-bridges-in-sint-maarten.html